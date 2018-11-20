Público
La Guàrdia Civil escorcolla l'Autoritat Catalana de Competència pel cas 3%

També registra set empreses de Barcelona: l'Associació d'Empreses d'Enginyeria i Consultories Independents de Catalunya, el GP Group SA, Audingintraesa SA, BAC Engineering Consultancy Group SL, Euro Geotécnica SA, Ayesa Ingeniería i DOPEC SL. 

La Guàrdia Civil registra la seu de l'Autoritat Catalana de la Competència pel cas 3%. CCMA

La Guàrdia Civil ha entrat a la seu de l'Autoritat Catalana de la Competència i set empreses de Barcelona per dur a terme escorcolls en el marc de la investigació del 'cas 3%' -anomenat cas Petrus pels cossos policials- sobre el presumpte finançament il·legal de Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC).

Segons ha informat EFE, els registres s'estan duent a terme a l'Associació d'Empreses d'Enginyeria i Consultories Independents de Catalunya, el GP Group SA, Audingintraesa SA, BAC Engineering Consultancy Group SL, Euro Geotécnica SA, Ayesa Ingeniería i DOPEC SL. 

El jutge encarregat de la investigació, José de la Mata, farà declarar a una quinzena d'empresaris de negocis amb seu a Catalunya, Biscaia i Sevilla. Segons la investigació, entre el 2008 i el 2010 van pactar presumptament amb l'administració les normes que haurien de seguir les licitacions d'obra pública. 

