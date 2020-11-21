La Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona dispara un home al Passeig de Sant Joan

BARCELONA
Agents de la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona han disparat dos trets a un home al Passeig de Sant Joan. Els fets han passat aquest dissabte al vespre al voltant de les set de la tarda prop del número 44 d'aquesta via. Fonts municipals citades per l'ACN assegurem la persona en qüestió hauria intentat agredir els agents del cos amb una arma blanca. L'home, de 43 anys, ha estat traslladat a l'hospital de Sant Pau on es troba greu, però estable i pendent d'una operació.
En una compareixença posterior, el tinent d'alcaldia de seguretat, Albert Batlle, ha manifestat que es tracta d'una persona que "causava molèsties" i que hauria "intentat agredir" els agents "atacant-los amb una arma blanca, concretament una navalla de grans dimensions". Batlle ha afegit que podria tractar-se d'una persona sense sostre, és a dir, en situació vulnerable i per això s'han posat en contacte amb la regidoria de Drets Socials per saber si la tenien identificada com a usuària d'algun servei municipal.
La SER ha difós un vídeo del moment en què es pot veure el moment en què els agents disparen els trets.
