Barcelona és la ciutat més cara de l'Estat per compartir pis. Així ho indica un informe publicat aquest dijous pel portal pisos.com, que situa el preu mitjà d'una habitació a la capital catalana en els 442,4 euros al mes, superant altres capitals de província com Sant Sebastià (425,02 euros al mes) i Madrid (414,36 euros al mes). Al conjunt de l'Estat, el cost mitjà de compartir pis és de 267,79 euros al mes, gairebé dos euros menys respecte al 2020.



Segons l'estudi, Barcelona i Madrid aglutinen el 35,3% de l'oferta i la demanda a l'Estat. Per altra banda, el grup de població més habituat a compartir pis és aquell format pels joves d'entre 18 i 25 anys (un 51% del total), seguit de l'interval d'entre 26 i 35 anys (30%).

