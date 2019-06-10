Els desnonaments no han desaparegut i encara es compten per milers. Segons les dades que ha donat a conèixer aquest dilluns el Consell General del Poder Judicial, durant el primer trimestre del 2019 va haver-hi un total de 15.065 desnonaments a l'Estat, dels quals gairebé dues terceres parts -10.224- corresponen a l'impagament del lloguer, és a dir, són conseqüència de procediments derivats de l'aplicació de la Llei d'Arrendaments Urbans (LAU).



Catalunya és el territori que concentra més desnonaments, un total de 3.557 (el 22,9% del global), per davant d'Andalusia (2.499), el País Valencià (2.119) i Madrid (1.730). El Principat també lidera els desnonaments per lloguer, amb 2.335, mentre que ocupa el segon lloc pel que fa als llançaments per execució hipotecària, amb 826, per darrere dels 914 d'Andalusia. Les dades apareixen a l'informe Efectes de la crisi als òrgans judicials, que s'elabora trimestralment



