Un home agredeix dues dones lesbianes davant el seu fill de quatre anys a Barcelona

Un home ha agredit i proferit insults lesbòfobs a dues dones que estaven a una terrassa de bar amb el seu fill de quatre anys aquest dilluns a la tarda a Barcelona, segons han informat fonts municipals a l'agència Europa Press. L'individu va colpejar les dues dones de manera sobtada i va amenaçar-les amb frases com "us mataré, bolleres".



L'agressor està sent investigat per delictes d'amenaces, maltracte lleu i un tipus penal contra els drets fonamentals o odi, segons ha publicat Crónica Global. Els fets van tenir lloc al carrer Pont del Treball del barri de La Verneda al voltant de les 19.30 h.

L'home es va aproximar al fill de la parella quan presumptament va dir que no era normal que tingués dues mares "bolleres". En aquell moment, va retorçar-li el braç i sacsejar una d'elles fins que diverses persones van auxiliar les dues dones. L'agressor, però, no va aturar les amenaces de mort fins que van arribar els agents de policia. Els fets esdevenen pocs dies després de la diada de l'Orgull, el 28 de juny.