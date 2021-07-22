Un home assassina la seva parella a Sabadell i s'entrega tot i amagar el cos en un bagul

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut un home a Sabadell per haver matat la seva parella. L'home es va presentar aquest dimecres cap a les 23.30 hores a la comissaria de Sabadell i va assegurar que havia matat la seva parella. Els agents es van adreçar al domicili, juntament amb un metge forense, i van trobar el cos i certificar la mort, segons han explicat els Mossos d'Esquadra. El cos presentava signes de violència. L'home tindria uns 60 anys, s'hauria negat a tornar al domicili –ubicat a la Rambla- i hauria ficat el cos en un bagul, segons RNE. Els Mossos han obert una investigació per esclarir els fets.

Segons han explicat alguns testimonis a l'ACN, una familiar de la víctima va donar un primer avís pels volts de les cinc de la tarda perquè feia dos dies que no podia contactar amb la dona. Arrel d'aquell avís, els Bombers van accedir al domicili pel balcó però en no trobar-hi res van marxar. No va ser fins que l'home va confessar, ja a la nit, que no es va trobar el cos de la víctima, amagat en un bagul.