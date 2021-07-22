Estàs llegint: Un home assassina la seva parella a Sabadell i s'entrega tot i amagar el cos en un bagul

Público
Público
VIOLÈNCIA DE GÈNERE

Un home assassina la seva parella a Sabadell i s'entrega tot i amagar el cos en un bagul

Agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra van trobar el cos de la víctima al domicili particular amb signes de violència

Un cotxe patrulla dels Mossos d'Esquadra en una imatge d'arxiu.
Un cotxe patrulla dels Mossos d'Esquadra en una imatge d'arxiu. ACN

barcelona

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut un home a Sabadell per haver matat la seva parella. L'home es va presentar aquest dimecres cap a les 23.30 hores a la comissaria de Sabadell i va assegurar que havia matat la seva parella. Els agents es van adreçar al domicili, juntament amb un metge forense, i van trobar el cos i certificar la mort, segons han explicat els Mossos d'Esquadra. El cos presentava signes de violència. L'home tindria uns 60 anys, s'hauria negat a tornar al domicili –ubicat a la Rambla- i hauria ficat el cos en un bagul, segons RNE. Els Mossos han obert una investigació per esclarir els fets.

Segons han explicat alguns testimonis a l'ACN, una familiar de la víctima va donar un primer avís pels volts de les cinc de la tarda perquè feia dos dies que no podia contactar amb la dona. Arrel d'aquell avís, els Bombers van accedir al domicili pel balcó però en no trobar-hi res van marxar. No va ser fins que l'home va confessar, ja a la nit, que no es va trobar el cos de la víctima, amagat en un bagul.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 90

selección público