Un home mata la seva parella i s'entrega a la policia a Lloret de Mar

Un home ha matat presumptament la seva parella aquest dilluns i, posteriorment, s'ha entregat a la policia a Lloret de Mar (la Selva), on els agents investiguen ara aquest possible crim de violència masclista. Segons han informat fonts properes al cas, el suposat assassí ha acudit a la comissaria de la Guàrdia Urbana, on ha explicat que havia acabat amb la vida de la dona en un domicili de la localitat.

Els agents s'han personat a la direcció que ha facilitat i han trobat el cos d'una dona de mitjana edat del qual s'analitzaran ara les causes de la mort. L'home ha estat detingut com a presumpte autor d'un delicte d'homicidi i l'Àrea de Recerca Criminal dels Mossos d'Esquadra de Girona s'ha fet càrrec del cas.



Si es confirma aquest nou cas, el nombre de dones assassinades per violència masclista ascendiria a 39 el 2020 i a 1.072 des del 2003.