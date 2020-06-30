Estàs llegint: Un home ruixa amb àcid una mare i la seva filla de cinc anys a Sant Feliu de Guíxols i fuig

Un home ruixa amb àcid una mare i la seva filla de cinc anys a Sant Feliu de Guíxols i fuig

La dona podria perdre l'ull per les cremades mentre que la nena té ferides de poca intensitat. Es tracta de la seva exparella, de 40 anys, a qui actualment busquen els Mossos d'Esquadra.

Un home va ruixar dilluns amb sosa càustica la seva exparella i la filla d'aquesta, de cinc anys, a Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Baix Empordà), segons ha avançat El Diari de Girona i han confirmat a l'ACN fonts properes al cas. L'home va fugir i els Mossos d'Esquadra el busquen des de llavors.

Tant la mare com la filla van ser traslladades a l'hospital Vall d'Hebron, la dona amb cremades molt greus. En té al llavi, a la geniva i a la còrnia de l'ull dret, i podria perdre l'ull. La nena té lesions al llavi i a l'ull, però de poca intensitat. Els fets van tenir lloc al carrer de València de la localitat, cap a dos quarts d'una del migdia. L'agressor té 40 anys.

