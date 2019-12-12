El Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies ha portat a la Fiscalia de delictes d'odi el joc Que no se te caiga el jabón, un joc de taula de contingut homòfob que estigmatitza els homosexuals i els presos. El nom del producte respon a la popular expressió que es refereix als empresonats i homes gais com a violadors, i aquesta és la tònica de la partida: els jugadors han d'evitar ser violats per homosexuals a presó.



A través de les xarxes socials, diversos usuaris han denunciat el joc de taula, fins que la Generalitat ha fet un posicionament públic i ha anunciat que obre un expedient d'ofici sobre el joc:

El nostre Departament ha obert un expedient d’ofici sobre aquest “joc” i estem fent les diligències informatives. Ho hem posat en coneixement de la Fiscalia de delictes d’odi. Tolerància zero amb l’homofòbia. https://t.co/ZpF4K0dg9l — Afers socials.gencat (@aferssocialscat) December 11, 2019

L'Observatori contra l'Homofòbia també estudia interposar una denúncia, així com el Síndic de Greuges i la Direcció General d'Igualtat del Govern. Que no se te caiga el jabón és una adaptació del joc anglès Don't drop de soap, amb el mateix contingut. La versió en castellà, comercialitzada per Play SDGames, es defineix com "un joc de cartes amb humor negre, fanfarronades, ganivetades a l'esquena i sort absurda".