L'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia (OCH) ha registrat un total de 175 incidències fins al mes d'agost del 2021. Es tracta d'un 30,6% més que l'any anterior, quan se'n van comptabilitzar 189. De fet, aquest darrer mes l'Observatori n'ha rebut 26, vuit més que l'any anterior quan se'n van registrar 18 durant el mateix període. El portaveu de l'OCH, Eugeni Rodríguez, ha remarcat que es tracta d'una tendència "dolenta" i ha alertat que durant els pròxims mesos és possible que els casos continuïn "a l'alça".



En aquest sentit, l'entitat ha anunciat que posarà en marxa un dispositiu especial per prevenir agressions en el marc de les Festes de la Mercè, a Barcelona. "Oferirem un servei d'atenció a les víctimes, com a mínim, dues hores diàries, i sobretot el cap de setmana", ha subratllat.



Del total d'incidències que s'han donat a Catalunya, el 31,4% han estat agressions verbals, mentre que un 15,4% eren agressions físiques. El 38,3% van passar a la via pública, un 13,1% a les xarxes socials i un 6,8% al transport públic. Rodríguez ha avisat també d'una tipologia d'incidències que s'ubiquen als habitatges, per exemple a l'entorn de l'escala.

Segons l'OCH, l'augment ha estat generalitzat a tot Catalunya, però s'ha notat especialment a la ciutat de Barcelona i la seva província. Pel que fa al col·lectiu, les persones gays i bisexuals són les que reben més agressions, seguides de les lesbianes, però també d'aquelles que formen part del col·lectiu trans.



En el cas de les agressions de tipus físic, el portaveu ha criticat que els casos siguin cada vegada més violents. "Et peguen perquè sí", ha explicat, recordant que més enllà de les incidències que reben ells, i d'altres que es registren a través de denúncies als Mossos d'Esquadra, n'hi ha encara un gran nombre que no consten enlloc.

