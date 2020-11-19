El Homrani sobre el nou sistema de repartició d'ajuts: "Esperem tenir-ho ben analitzat la setmana vinent"

El conseller de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Chakir el Homrani, ha explicat que "estan buscant un nou sistema" per oferir ajudes econòmiques per pal·liar la crisi de la Covid-19 que podria estar enllestit la setmana vinent. L'anunci arriba després de la polèmica sobre els ajuts a autònoms de la setmana passada, quan la web del Departament va caure pel gran volum de peticions, ja que el pressupost era limitat i s'adjudicaven per ordre d'arribada. El Homrani ha defensat que van decidir optar per aquest mecanisme perquè "agilitza" l'arribada de les ajudes, en contra dels mecanismes clàssics, que impliquen entre tres i quatre mesos per repartir-les: "Per ara, 2.500 persones han cobrat els ajuts, i ja s'han resolt 5.000 peticions [d'un total de 10.000 atorgades]". Tot i això, ha demanat disculpes per la "falta de mirada de sensibilitat".



Sobre les desavinences al Govern que ahir van suposar la sortida d'ERC de la reunió del comitè executiu de crisi per la Covid-19, el conseller ha afirmat que la governança en un executiu de coalició és "complexe" i que cal treballar-ho: "El que va succeir ahir no és el millor missatge per a la ciutadania. Superem-ho, treballem-ho".



