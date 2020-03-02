Una ILP per augmentar la protecció del Montseny comença la recollida de signatures 

Una iniciativa legislativa popular (ILP) per protegir el Parc Natural del Montseny ja pot començar a recollir signatures. La comissió de control de les ILP del Parlament ha rebut els promotors, que volen que el Parc Natural sigui considerat "d'interès nacional". Al darrere de la ILP hi ha la Coordinadora per la Salvaguarda del Montseny i les entitats ecologistes i conservacionistes DEPANA, Ecologistes en Acció i SEO/BirdLife, que han rebut el suport del subgrup parlamentari de la CUP.

En una roda de premsa al Parlament aquest dilluns al matí, el president de la Coordinadora per a la Salvaguarda del Montseny, Carles Lumeras, ha apuntat que la iniciativa popular ofereix un grau de protecció "molt superior" a l'actual, que s'emmarca dins del Pla Especial del Parc Natural del Montseny de l'any 1977.



El seu objectiu és definir jurídicament diferents nivells de protecció de l'espai natural del Montseny per garantir, entre d'altres, la protecció d'espècies protegides com el tritó del massís. Ara la ILP Montseny ha d'aconseguir 50.000 signatures en 120 dies perquè el Parlament sotmeti la proposició de llei a debat. En declaracions a l'ACN, el representant d'Ecologistes en Acció ha assegurat que els polítics "donaran suport a la iniciativa".

Les organitzacions ecologistes han apuntat que es van veure "obligades" a presentar la ILP Montseny "quan va desaparèixer la protecció especial que brindava el Pla Especial de Protecció del Parc Natural del Montseny del 2008". En aquest sentit, han lamentat que l'única reserva de la biosfera de Catalunya no rebi la protecció "necessària", i han criticat la "inoperància absoluta" per part de les institucions.

Per aquest motiu, la ILP proposa una llei que englobi el Montseny com un parc natural, un espai natural d'interès nacional i una reserva natural integral. Aquesta última engloba aquells llocs que, dins del pla, han de tenir una "protecció màxima". La llei també planteja ampliar en més de 2.000 les hectàrees de parc natural.



Les organitzacions ecologistes creuen que impulsant aquesta iniciativa estan "obrint el camí" perquè altres espais naturals puguin "gaudir d'un grau de protecció superior".

