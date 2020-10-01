Imputat el policia de la brutal puntada de peu als ciutadans concentrats a l'IES Pau Claris de Barcelona durant l'1-O

L'agent responsable d'una puntada de peu voladora als ciutadans que hi havia a l'IES Pau Claris de Barcelona l'1 d'octubre del 2017 ha estat identificat i imputat, segons han avançat TV3 i Catalunya Ràdio i han confirmat fonts jurídiques a l'ACN. Un informe policial on s'analitzen diverses imatges que va encarregar l'acusació de denunciants d'Irídia i que els mossos han ratificat ha permès identificar l'agent. Ara el jutge l'haurà de citar per declarar com a imputat.

Ara, el jutge haurà de citar aquest agent per declarar com a imputat. Amb aquest, només a Barcelona ja són 58 els policies nacionals investigats per actuacions desproporcionades durant l'1-O.



L'IES Pau Claris de Barcelona era seu electoral de l'1 d'octubre. Els veïns els van protegir durant la matinada i durant l'entrada dels antiavalots de la policia. Les imatges d'un agent donant una puntada de peu i la de les persones llançades escales avall van donar la volta al món.

D'altra banda, el Govern de la Generalitat, en funcions després de la inhabilitació del president Quim Torra, proclama que el mandat de l'1-O continua vigent i que els obliga, en una declaració amb motiu del tercer aniversari del referèndum. No fer-ho, afegeix l'escrit, seria "assumir que la repressió ha vençut les urnes". L'executiu en funcions referma la seva aposta per l'amnistia i l'autodeterminació i es dirigeix a l'estat espanyol per reclamar-li que posi sobre la taula una proposta. "És una exigència democràtica que l'estat espanyol torni al terreny de la política i la negociació i abandoni la judicialització i la repressió", afegeix la declaració. Finalment, el Govern conclou que Catalunya és capaç de fer possible l'impossible.