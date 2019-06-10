Un incendi al Perelló crema 200 hectàrees i provoca l'evacuació de 32 persones

L'incendi forestal que s'ha declarat aquest dilluns al Perelló (Baix Ebre) porta arrasades aproximadament unes 200 hectàrees de vegetació fins al vespre, segons les dades actualitzades del cos d'Agents Rurals. L'origen del foc seria la crema de restes agrícoles de poda d'olivera sense mesures preventives que s'hauria descontrolat com a conseqüència del vent que bufa a la zona, segons ha anunciat el mateix cos, que ha aixecat denúncia dels fets. L'incendi ha obligat a evacuar preventivament 32 persones, que resideixen a una vintena de masies, i s'ha tallat totalment durant unes hores al trànsit la carretera TV-3022, que uneix el municipi amb Rasquera.

ACTUALITZACIÓ: L'#IFPerelló afecta ja una superfície d'unes 150 ha aproximades

👉La causa de l'incendi ha estat la crema de restes agrícoles de poda d’olivera sense mesures de prevenció

👉#AgentsRurals aixequem denúncia pic.twitter.com/p7XKQ74lCf — Agents Rurals (@agentsruralscat) 10 de juny de 2019

El cap de l'operatiu dels Bombers de la Generalitat, Jordi Solà, ha explicat als periodistes desplaçats al Perelló que el foc, declarat poc abans de les 12 i afavorit pel vent, està actiu, i que s'esforcen a controlar-lo en les pròximes hores. Durant el dilluns a la tarda hi treballen 60 mitjans terrestres i nou mitjans aeris, entre els quals hi ha dos hidroavions del Govern espanyol, per mirar d'extingir-lo. Els Bombers han explicat que el foc, empès pel vent de mestral, s'ha propagat ràpidament amb molta intensitat en direcció sud-oest.

L'alcalde del Perelló, Ferran Cid, ha explicat que en el proper parc eòlic de Les Colladetes "no s'ha incendiat res. Simplement ha passat pel seu costat", i també ha destacat que hi ha preparat un pavelló per acollir a qui calgui, i que per això han aprofitat una experiència similar d'un incendi de fa set anys a la zona.