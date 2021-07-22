Els Bombers han pogut ancorar en alguns punts el flanc dret de l'incendi que crema des dos quarts de set de la tarda al massís del Montgrí, a Torroella de Montgrí (Baix Empordà), a la pista forestal de la Casa del Guarda. En aquesta zona s'estan concentrant els màxims esforços perquè el vent de sud-oest podria empènyer el foc al llarg de la pròxima nit i matinada. Fins ara hi ha 35 hectàrees calcinades, segons els Agents Rurals, tot i que els Bombers treballen en una àrea d'unes 50. 45 dotacions terrestres i 12 mitjans aeris treballaven al foc, tot i que els últims retiraran amb l'arribada de la nit. S'han començat a evacuar 135 nens de la casa de colònies a Sobrestany, al municipi de Torroella de Mongrí, per precaució, segons ha avançat TV3.



El foc avança lentament empès per una lleugera tramuntana en una zona forestal, sense construccions. Per tant, no ha calgut fer cap evacuació ni cap tall de carretera.



Al cap, l'incendi avança cap al Còrrec de Coma Llobera. En aquesta zona, el Grup d'Actuacions Forestals (GRAF) fa cremes de gestió per mirar d'aturar l'avenç del foc, de manera que quan les flames hi arribin no tinguin combustible i perdin intensitat. El flanc esquerre avança lentament en direcció Puig Roig, cremant en baixa intensitat i aguantat pel vent de component sud-oest. El foc continua actiu.



De la seva banda, els Mossos han informat que controlen l'accés a les urbanitzacions Torre Gran, Torre Vella i Les Dunes. L'Ajuntament de Banyoles s'ha fet ressò que els mitjans aeris dels Bombers recarreguen aigua a l'estany del municipi.

