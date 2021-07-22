L'incendi al massís del Montgrí ha cremat unes 110 hectàrees de vegetació forestal dins del perímetre del parc natural, segons les darreres dades provisionals dels Agents Rurals. Al llarg de la matinada, 62 dotacions dels Bombers de la Generalitat han treballat en l'extinció del foc, aprofitant al màxim la baixada de la temperatura, l'increment de les humitats relatives i la pèrdua d'intensitat del vent que bufava a la zona. Durant la nit han aconseguit tancar gairebé tot el perímetre del foc, excepte un punt del flanc esquerre, de barrancs entre dues cingleres, que és molt inaccessible per terra. Es tracta d'un incendi topogràfic, és a dir, de vegetació en superfície amb episodis puntuals de foc a les parts altes dels arbres.

La zona on s’han concentrat les tasques dels bombers ha estat la del cap i el flanc dret, on al vespre el front de foc va saltar la pista forestal de la Barraca Trobada. En aquest punt, el foc ha evolucionat cap al Còrrec de Coma Llobera. El flanc esquerra ha avançat cap a una zona amb molt poca vegetació; cap al Puig Roig i el Puig de Carroig. Al cap, el Grup d’Actuacions Forestals (GRAF) dels Bombers ha fet diverses cremes d’eixamplament amb l’objectiu que el foc, quan hi arribés, ja no tingués gaire combustible per cremar i les flames perdessin intensitat.



A banda de l'evacuació de 135 nens i 15 monitors d'una casa de colònies, es va tallar l'accés als no residents a les urbanitzacions Sobrestany, Torre Vella, Torre Gran i les Dunes.

