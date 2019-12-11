Un incendi a una planta Montornès obliga al confinament de població a quatre municipis 

Protecció Civil ha recomanat als veïns de Montornès del Vallès i poblacions properes que si noten molèsties pel fum, es refugiïn en el primer edifici que trobin si són al carrer, que aturin els sistemes de climatització, que prestin atenció a la salut de persones grans, nens o malalts amb problemes respiratoris i que evitin accedir a subterranis i parts baixes dels edificis.



Són mesures de seguretat que s'han fet públiques com a conseqüència d'un incendi de grans dimensions que s'ha iniciat a les 7.41 hores d'aquest dimecres a una planta de reciclatge de dissolvents i residus industrials, al poligon industrial de Can Buscarons de Baix, de Montornès, i que ha obligat a activar el Pla d'Emergència Exterior del Sector Químic de Catalunya (PLASEQCAT).

No hi ha notícia de persones afectades, però Bombers i Protecció civil han demanat als veïns dels municipis de Montornès, Montmeló, Martorelles i Vilanova del Vallès que es confinin als seus domicilis, que tanquin portes i finestres i que els nens, si han anat a escola, no surtin al pati.



En l'incendi, que s'ha produït en l'empresa de solucions mediambientals Ditecsa Centri Derpin, han treballat 31 dotacions terrestres dels Bombers de la Generalitat, que s'han ocupat tan de l'extinció del foc com de la defensa i protecció de naus colindants.

Imatges #bomberscat de l'incendi que afecta una empresa de reciclatge de dissolvents i residus industrials al polígon industrial Can Buscarons de Baix (Montornès del Vallès). Hores d'ara hi estem treballant amb 28 dotacions pic.twitter.com/eZmlnEHTiQ — Bombers (@bomberscat) December 11, 2019





El Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) ha desplaçat sis unitats i efectius de Mossos d'Esquadra s'han ocupat de l'evacuació de totes les persones en un radi de 500 metres al voltant de l'incendi. En total han estat evaquades a la vora de 250 persones.



Cinc hores després de l'inici de l'incendi, Bombers advertia que seguia actiu, no controlat, i que el foc havia afectat dipòsits, zona de producció i una altra nau d'oficines.