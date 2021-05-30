L'ANC ha criticat els partits independentistes per esperar "concessions de l'Estat" i tornar Catalunya "als anys de l'Estatut" del 2006. En un acte polític aquest diumenge a l'Auditori de Cornellà de Llobregat, la presidenta de l'Assemblea, Elisenda Paluzie, ha culpat les formacions per deixar que "s'instal·li el desànim i la decepció" a les bases del moviment. Per la seva banda, el vicepresident, David Fernàndez, ha afirmat que "el tren cap a la independència abandona la via morta i torna a la via principal", i ha avisat que serà la gent qui "torni a pilotar-lo". Fernàndez també ha asseverat que la independència és "el millor indult i la millor amnistia" per a totes les persones "empresonades, exiliades i represaliades".



Paluzie ha afegit que aquesta legislatura ha de "definir passes concretes" cap a la independència, que sorgeixin de les bases del moviment i generin "il·lusió". D'acord amb el full de ruta de l'entitat, aprovat aquest dijous, Paluzie ha demanat una iniciava legislativa popular per impulsar una Llei d'independència que torni el "lideratge" a la ciutadania. "Pot permetre aprofitar les finestres d'oportunitat que s'obrin aquests quatre anys", ha argumentat, en referència a la nova legislatura.

La presidenta de l'entitat ha fet una crida per "recuperar els carrers i les institucions per guanyar la independència". L'ANC ha tornat a reivindicar el mandat de l'1-O -que considera "vigent"-, i Paluzie ha asseverat que cal apostar per "la via dels fets". L'entitat independentista ha insistit en tornar a mobilitzar la ciutadania després que la política institucional hagi "fracassat" a l'hora d'implementar la independència.



De la seva banda, Fernández ha instat la societat civil a "preparar-se per la desobediència i la confrontació" contra l'Estat. El vicepresident de l'ANC ha assegurat que si l'independentisme "torna a fer el mateix" que el 2017, es cometran els "mateixos errors" que fa quatre anys. És per això que ha asseverat. "Aquesta vegada ho farem", argumentant que el 2017 "no es va fer" la independència. Tot i això no ha donat cap detall concret sobre el 'com'. A l'acte hi han assistit el vicepresident d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri; Juli Fernàndez (ERC); Josep Rius (JxCat); Antoni Castellà i Titón Lailla (Demòcrates); i David Bonvehí i Àngels Chacón (PDeCAT).

