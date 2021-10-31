Els registrats al Consell per la República han escollit aquest cap de setmana els membres de l'Assemblea de Representants, entre els quals han resultat elegits l'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont; la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs; i els exconsellers Clara Ponsatí, Toni Comín i Lluís Puig, ara eurodiputats.



En un acte aquest diumenge a la nit a Barcelona, el cantautor i membre del govern del Consell per la República Lluís Llach ha anunciat els noms que ocuparan els 121 escons –81 per a les candidatures de ciutadans i 40 restants per a càrrecs electes públics–, que tindran un mandat de de anys.



Han votat als comicis 22.584 persones d'un cens de 87.883, la qual cosa representa una participació del 25,7%. Un cop constituïda, l'Assemblea de Representants escollirà la seva presidència i, després, la presidència del Consell per la República, emulant el sistema parlamentari.



El Consell per la República, aposta clara de JxCat, va néixer després de fugida de part del Govern de Puigdemont a l'exili i ERC i la CUP se n'han anat desvinculant, fins al punt que el seu funcionament i hipotètica reforma van esdevenir un escull entre JxCat i els republicans per a la investidura de Pere Aragonès com a president de la Generalitat. N'és una prova que el partit de l'expresident s'hagi bolcat en el procés amb figures destacades el mateix Puigdemont, Borràs, Ponsatí, Puig i Comín. També entre els representants que no ostenten un càrrec electe hi havia simpatitzants coneguts de JxCat.



Actualment, el Consell per la República té 100.000 inscrits, però només han pogut participar en el procés els inscrits abans del 18 de setembre, per la qual cosa el cens ha resultat ser notablement inferior. Els electors han votat telemàticament en dues urnes: una per a qualsevol ciutadà inscrit al Consell, segons la circumscripció, i l'altra exclusivament per als càrrecs electes. Segons l'entitat, un sistema de validació d'identitat i un equip de síndics han treballat per evitar irregularitats com un doble vot.

