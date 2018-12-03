Independentistes, Podem, l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i 70 entitats més es manifestaran a Madrid contra la repressió

Els partits independentistes, Podem, l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i 70 entitats més han convocat una concentració davant del Tribunal Suprem i l'Audiència Nacional a Madrid, el dissabte 15 de desembre. Segons ha informat TV3, aquest dimarts al migdia es donaran els detalls d'aquesta convocatòria en una roda de premsa amb l'advocat Jaume Alonso Cuevillas; la dona de Joaquim Forn, Laura Masvidal; el germà de Jordi Sànchez, Xavier Sànchez; el marit de Carme Forcadell, Bernat Pegueroles, o la germana de Toni Comin, Betona Comin.



Darrere la iniciativa hji ha la plataforma Clam per la Llibertat, amb el suport d'ERC, la CUP, el PDeCAT, la Crida Nacional i Podem en l'àmbit espanyol, així com l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i 70 entitats més. És el primer cop que el moviment per la llibertat dels presos polítics es concentra a la capital espanyola. L'objectiu de la plataforma és denunciar les últimes resolucions als t#ribunals que, consideren, són mostra que "el poder judicial protegeix les elits i que la judicialització de la vida política és un mecanisme que s'aplica sistemàticament contra tota forma de discrepància política que vol ser transformadora".



Consideren que el paper del Tribunal Suprem, el Constitucional i l'Audiència Nacinal estan fent "una interpretació abusiva de la llei", fet que suposa una "clara vulneració dels drets civils i polítics", i recorda diversos casos, com ara el de 'La Manada', el cas Castor, els joves d'Altasu, les sentències contra Valtonyc o Pablo Hasel, entre d'altres. La convocatòria s'ha conegut a través d'un manifest publicat en castellà, català, basc, galleg, anglès i francès.