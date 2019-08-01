Público
Indignació amb el Govern d’una part de l’independentisme per les darreres detencions dels Mossos

Agents de la policia catalana van detenir sis activistes durant el dimecres i en van citar a declarar tres més. Els atribueixen diversos delictes i els engloben en una "suposada organització criminal". Arran, els CDR i Decidim Ser emeten un comunicat molt crític amb el Govern i atribueixen la detenció a la voluntat de "desmobilitzar" l'independentisme.  

Concentració a la Ciutat de la Justícia on aquest dijous han declarat alguns dels detinguts pels Mossos. ARRAN

El conseller d’Interior, Miquel Buch, ha tornat a situar-se al centre de les crítiques de l’independentisme més mobilitzat després de les diverses detencions d’activistes que van portar a terme aquest dimecres agents dels Mossos d’Esquadra. En concret, van detenir-se un total de sis persones i tres més van ser citades a declarar. Almenys dos d'ells són membres d'Arran. Tres de les persones detingudes eren menors d’edat i van quedar en llibertat la mateixa tarda, mentre que les tres restants han passat la nit a la comissaria de les Corts i han declarat aquest dijous al matí a la Ciutat de la Justícia. A l'exterior, s'hi han concentrat desenes de persones, que han reclamat la destitució de Buch. 

Segons Xavier Monge, un dels advocats dels detinguts, se’ls acusa de nou delictes diferents “englobats en una suposada organització criminal”. Ni els detinguts ni els investigats es coneixien entre sí, segons l’advocat, però tot i això els Mossos els vincula a una organització anomenada Moviment d’Accions Combatives i Antifeixistes (M.A.C.A.). Les accions investigades són diverses, des del tall de les vides de Rodalies durant la vaga del 21 de febrer, a les accions de protesta contra el consell de ministres que va fer-se a Barcelona el passat 21 de desembre, passant per mobilitzacions contra actes de la formació d’extrema dreta Vox.

L’actuació dels Mossos ha provocat un comunicat conjunt aquest dijous dels CDR, l’organització juvenil Arran i Decidim Ser, en què s’assegura que les acusacions de la policia catalana “són inèdites” i “només pretenen desmobilitzar, atemorir i silenciar la lluita per l’alliberament popular”. “Ni els Comitès de Defensa de la República, ni l’Esquerra Independentista ni els col·lectius antifeixistes són organitzacions criminals. L’organització criminal és el Govern que ens assenyala i el sistema judicial que dispara”, afegeix el text.

El comunicat també fa referència a la condemna ahir a dos activistes de l’Hospitalet que van participar a les protestes del març de 2018 arran de la detenció de Carles Puigdemont a Alemanya. El text conclou que “cap detenció o sentència podrà aturar el poble combatiu, perquè ja no tenim por, i si el poble perd la por, vosaltres perdeu el poder”.

