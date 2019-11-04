Un informe del Govern planteja que una taxa de 90 euros per conductor l'any permetria aixecar els peatges

Un informe tècnic encarregat pel Govern de la Generalitat assenyala que, si cada conductor pagués una taxa de 89,5 € anuals, les administracions podrien recuperar la gestió de les autopistes i treure tots els peatges. Segons ha informat el diari Nació Digital, l'estudi proposa una fórmula per aplicar el model de vinyeta que l'executiu català havia plantejat, que consisteix a pagar una tarifa anual perquè qualsevol català amb un vehicle pugui fer ús de les vies d'alta capacitat sense necessitat de passar per casetes de pagament.
L'economista i professor d'enginyeria civil i ambiental de la UPC encarregat de la recerca, Àlvar Garola, xifra la taxa en un cost anual sense IVA de 73,96 €, tot i que estableix una forquilla d'entre 69,4 a 79,8 € en funció del nombre de vehicles que finalment facin ús de la vinyeta. Amb impostos, aquesta quantitat pujaria als 89,5 €, amb taxes inferiors per a motos i superiors per a furgonetes. Aquells conductors que puguin acreditar que fan menys de 3.000 quilòmetres anuals, però, quedarien fora del pagament de la tarifa. A més, el preu de la vinyeta es podria regular en funció de la petjada ecològica del vehicle per promoure l'ús d'aquells menys contaminants.
L'establiment d'aquesta tarifa permetria la recuperació pública de la gestió de les autopistes, tot i que aquest procés també implicaria el pagament de compensacions per part de l'administració a les propietàries concessionàries. Això es deu a que els contractes de concessió contemplen bonificacions per la realització d'obres no previstes o altres aspectes un cop exhaurit l'acord. La més important seria la d'ACESA, que gestiona l'AP-7 i l'AP2. El cost total d'aquests pagaments arribaria a estar entre els 1.479 i els 4.477 milions d'euros.
Tot i això, la vinyeta permetria alliberar fins a uns 300 milions d'euros anuals que es podrien destinar a fomentar el transport públic. L'estudi, però, no seria la proposta del Govern, sinó tan sols un dels informes encarregats per validar que el model de vinyeta és viable.
