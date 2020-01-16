Inspecció del Treball va sancionar quatre cops a la petroquímica de l'explosió de Tarragona

Inspecció de Treball de Catalunya ha desvetllat aquest dijous al matí que IQOXE, l'empresa on va explotar el dimarts un dipòsit d'òxid d'etilè, ha estat sancionada quatre cops en els últims anys amb multes que oscil·len entre els 2.000 i els 8.000 euros per diversos incompliments, i ha avançat una investigació sobre aquest accident.



El conseller de Treball de la Generalitat, Chakir El homrani, ha assegurat que la Inspecció de Treball anirà "fins al final per aclarir les causes i les responsabilitats d'un accident molt greu", que ha causat tres morts i set ferits.



El Homrani ha precisat que, dels quatre expedients que van culminar en sanció, un es va imposar per les condicions de treball i les altres per incompliments en matèria de salut i seguretat.

En una atenció als mitjans després de la firma del conveni del sector del transport de mercaderies i logística de la província de Barcelona, el conseller ha explicat que la inspecció de guàrdia ja es va presentar aquest dimarts al voltant de les instal·lacions d'IQOXE, situades a La Canonja (Tarragonès), per intentar aclarir els fets succeïts, però que no va poder accedir perquè primer hauran d'acabar la intervenció els cossos de seguretat i de bombers.



El conseller ha donat per suposat que la investigació de la Inspecció de Treball serà "llarga" i "complexa", per l'estat de les instal·lacions d'aquesta planta química, però que un cop es comenci a actuar "pensem anar fins al final", ha remarcat.



I és que, a judici del conseller, és "absolutament necessari, i més en un cas que hi ha hagut morts", que hi hagi conclusions "clares" i que es coneguin les responsabilitats que hagin pogut incórrer l'empresa.



Preguntat per quines sancions pot rebre aquesta empresa, ha assegurat que "poden variar molt", però que les sancions poden ser "molt greus" en el cas de morts per incompliment de la normativa de riscos laborals, i ha comentat que ja s'ha mobilitzat a inspectors especialistes en espais confinats i que han patit explosions.