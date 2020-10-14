Inspecció de Treball considera falsos autònoms a més de 3.000 repartidors d'Amazon

barcelona
Inspecció de Treball ha conclòs que més de 3.000 repartidors d'Amazon a Madrid i Barcelona són falsos autònoms i ha requerit a l'empresa el pagament de cotitzacions pendents a la Seguretat Social per valor de 6,16 milions d'euros, després de les denúncies del sindicat UGT. Segons El País, que ha avançat la notícia, aquesta actuació afecta 4.046 repartidors del gegant de comerç digital, que ara els ha de donar d'alta.
Amb aquesta conclusió d'Inspecció de Treball el nom d'Amazon se suma
a la llista de les plataformes digitals de repartiment que reben un correctiu per part d'aquest organisme públic.
La batalla contra els falsos autònoms és un punt important de les actuacions de la Inspecció de Treball durant aquests últims anys, després de l'arribada de plataformes com Deliveroo o Glovo.
"Les noves tecnologies estan canviant la manera de prestar el treball. El que abans no es trobava ara sí que es fa, per això es fan les actuacions. No es pot utilitzar aquest règim si realment el treballador no és autònom", explica a Públic Ana Ercoreca, inspectora de treball i directora del sindicat d'Inspectors de Treball i Seguretat Social.
Aquesta notícia arriba unes setmanes més tard que el Tribunal Suprem dictés que els riders són falsos autònoms.
