La Inspecció de Treball multarà amb 53.000 euros expositors del MWC per pràctiques sexistes

La Inspecció de Treball de la Generalitat multarà amb un total 53.000 euros empreses expositores del Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC) per pràctiques sexistes o abús de jornada. En concret, segons ha avançat El Periódico, l’ens dependent del Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies ha posat sis sancions per discriminació per raó de sexe i una per una vulneració dels límits contractuals del temps de treball.



La Generalitat va obrir un expedient després que la UGT de Catalunya registrés diverses denúncies per presumpta discriminació sexista en la selecció de personal per al MWC, que es va celebrar del 25 al 28 de febrer als recintes de Fira de Barcelona a Montjuïc i a la Gran Via de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat. A més d'aquestes sancions, la Inspecció de Treball també ha demanat a set empreses l’"esmena d'irregularitats detectades", encara que no els hagi interposat proposta de multa.

La UGT va denunciar les pràctiques sexistes després de recollir una recopilació d’ofertes de feina per a llocs d’hostesses en estands que demanaven dones amb una alçada mínima de 1,70 o 1,75 metres i que remuneraven millor les candidates que complissin aquests requisits. Fonts de Fira de Barcelona citades pel rotatiu asseguren que no tenen constància de la notificació de les denúncies, però que de fer-se pública la identitat de les companyies es replantejarien la seva participació a les properes edicions. La UGT, en canvi, subratlla que són uns tipus d’abusos i discriminació de les que tenen constància “any rere any”.