L'esquerra alemanya de Die Linke va presentar aquest dijous, durant una visita a Berlín de l'expresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont, una sol·licitud davant el Bundestag (Parlament) perquè el Govern alemany intercedeixi a favor dels presos polítics. La moció, amb data del 4 d'abril, es va presentar formalment, sense necessitat de lectura davant del ple ni debat, com a "primer tràmit parlamentari usual", va explicar a Efe el diputat d'aquest grup, Diether Dehm, per a una posterior avaluació a escala de la comissió d'Exteriors.



De ser aprovada per aquesta comissió, el text tornaria al ple del Bundestag, per seguir a continuació amb els "tràmits parlamentaris a l'ús" i entrar a ser avaluat en primera lectura. "La sol·licitud al Govern de la cancellera Angela Merkel no implica una afinitat política amb els partits de l'independentisme català, encara que sí de simpatia cap a Puigdemont i un anhel de justícia contra l'autoritarisme", ha afegit el diputat.



La sol·licitud fa referència al procés que se segueix des del 12 de febrer al Tribunal Suprem contra "representants del moviment independentista català", als quals s'imputa rebel·lió, entre altres càrrecs, i que podrien ser condemnats a penes de fins a 25 anys de presó, en el cas del principal acusat, Oriol Junqueras.



Acaba el text sol·licitant al Govern federal que intervingui "a favor dels drets fonamentals" dels afectats, per una "solució pacífica i d'acord amb el dret internacional" per al conflicte català, així com que ofereixi asil a "tots els perseguits polítics" acusats de "rebel·lió o sedició".



Dehm va intervenir després de la sessió parlamentària d'aquest dijous en un míting celebrat en un hotel berlinès en suport a la candidatura de Puigdemont per a les eleccions europees, juntament amb Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí, números dos i tres de la llista de JxCat.