La Intersindical-CSC ajorna fins el 21 de febrer la vaga general prevista per aquest dijous

En una reunió celebrada aquest dimarts al matí, el secretariat nacional de la Intersindical-CSC ha decidit ajornar fins el 21 de febrer la convocatòria de vaga general prevista per aquest dijous. Tot i que les raons oficials de la convocatòria eren "reclamar la derogació completa de la reforma laboral del 2012, un salari mínim català de 1.200 euros mensuals o la recuperació de les lleis socials aprovades pel Parlament i aturades pel Constitucional", a ningú se li escapava que la protesta s'emmarcava en les mobilitzacions previstes per l'inici al Tribunal Suprem del judici de l'1-O. Previst inicialment per aquesta setmana, l'endarreriment de l'arrencada fins el dia 12 havia deixat una mica penjada la convocatòria de la Intersindical-CSC, fins al punt que entitats socials i polítiques plantejaven endarrerir la vaga per intentar aglutinar més suports.



En un comunicat, el sindicat explica que la decisió recull la "demanda de part de l'afiliació, de seccions sindicals i d'agents socials d'aconseguir una vaga massiva i que s'insereixi en un context de mobilitzacions per tots els drets i llibertats". En tot cas, l'organització es mostra "molt satisfeta" de la "resposta de la gent que heu estat treballant per la vaga general i l'expectació generada".

La vaga general de la Intersindical-CSC serà finalment el 21 de febrer. Hem optat per posposar la convocatòria prevista pel dia 7 per garantir un major èxit i mobilització massiva.



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/QBPF9B8wbF — Intersindical-CSC 🎗#7FVagaGeneral (@I_CSC) 5 de febrer de 2019

Segons ha avançat El Nacional, partits i entitats independentistes treballen en un calendari unitari de mobilitzacions vinculat al judici del Procés. En aquests moments, la intenció seria fer una gran manifestació el dissabte dia 16, coincidint amb la primera setmana del judici, mentre que la vaga general s'endarrereix fins el 21.

D'inequívoc caràcter independentista, la Intersindical-CSC és una central amb poca representació a la majoria de centres de treball. De fet, els grans sindicats no havien donat suport a la vaga d'aquest dijous. Ni CCOO ni UGT s'hi havien sumat, mentre que la CGT no s'havia pronunciat. La protesta, però, sí que havia rebut l'aval de les principals entitats independentistes -ANC i Òmnium Cultural-, així com dels partits independentistes -JxCat, PDECat, ERC, CUP i Demòcrates-, a més de sindicats sectorials, com la Ustec-STE's (Ensenyament), Metges de Catalunya (Sanitat) o el SEPC (estudiants).