La inversió dels pressupostos estatals a Catalunya tornar a quedar per sota del seu pes en l'economia

El projecte de pressupostos generals de l'Estat que el Govern espanyol ha presentat aquest dimecres al Congrés dels Diputats inclou 1.999,30 MEUR en inversions territorialitzada a Catalunya, un 16,5% del total a l'Estat i, per tant, per sota el pes del PIB català a l'Estat, el 19%. És un 58% més que els darrers pressupostos de Cristóbal Montoro, que encara estan vigents. Segons aquests comptes, el territori que rep més inversions és Andalusia, amb 2.146,16 milions d'euros (17,7%), i per darrere de Catalunya hi va Madrid amb 1.250 milions (10,3%) i el País Valencià amb 1.164,52 milions (9,6%).

El total d'inversions regionalitzables d'aquests pressupostos ascendeix a 12.125,51 milions d'euros. Pel que fa als fons europeus, Catalunya rep 596 milions, el 14,35% del total estatal. Són 371 milions per a política mediambiental i 225 per a habitatge.

La ministra d'Hisenda, María Jesús Montero, ha defensat aquests comptes i ha assegurat en roda de premsa al Congrés que als 1.999 milions d'euros d'inversions cal sumar-hi la transferència a la Generalitat de 200 milions pendents dels pressupostos del 2008.



Es tracta duna de les partides dels 1.459 milions d'euros que la Generalitat i l'Estat van acordar al 2018 que es transferirien a la Comissió Mixta d'Afers Econòmics. La partida havia d'arribar als pressupostos del 2019, que van se rebutjats. Montero ha assegurat que aquesta partida es traspassarà directament a la Generalitat perquè sigui ella qui executi les inversions amb aquests fons.

Segons Montero, la suma fa que la inversió a Catalunya escali fins al 18% del total a l'Estat i que es doni compliment al que al seu dia contemplava l'Addicional Tercera de l'Estatut, malgrat que ja no es troba en vigor.

Del total, 1.325 milions d'euros aniran a la demarcació de Barcelona, 172,24 a les comarques de Girona, 411,2 a la demarcació de Tarragona i

79,07 a les comarques de Ponent i l'Alt Pirineu i Aran.

