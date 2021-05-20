"Hem trigat més del que ens hauria agradat, gairebé 100 dies de negociacions llargues i intenses. Hem de fer autocrítica", ha assumit el president del grup parlamentari de Junts per Catalunya, Albert Batet, en la seva primera intervenció en el debat d'investidura. En un intent de justificar el temps que la seva formació i ERC han necessitat per tancar un acord, Batet ha afegit que és pacte "treballat, patit i, fins i tot, suat", que "portarà més solidesa i coherència que si l'haguéssim tancat les primeres setmanes de negociació". Amb tot, ell mateix ha reconegut que és un acord que no genera "gaires expectatives", però confia que "vagi de menys a més" i "faci història".



Encara que és evident que la pulsió independentista no viu el moment de màxima efervescència mobilitzadora, Batet ha centrat bona part del seu discurs en la qüestió nacional i ha assegurat que aquesta serà la "legislatura del recuperem-nos del sotrac provocat pel coronavirus i del preparem-nos per construir la república catalana".



En aquest sentit, tot i remarcar les diferències estratègiques en l'independentisme, ha assegurat que JxCat dona "una oportunitat sincera" a la taula de diàleg, tot i el seu "escepticisme". Per a la formació liderada per a Carles Puigdemont, però, un element cabdal és el Consell de la República, que Batet ha insistit que ha de ser l'espai de coordinació de l'estratègia independentista, si bé això no significa que busqui substituir el paper del Govern: "JxCat reconeix la sobirania de les institucions i no hem contemplat mai cap tutela", ha dit.



A nivell social i econòmic, el dirigent de Junts ha subratllat la necessitat de tenir un "bon govern" que tiri endavant un "pla de reconstrucció", que ha d'aprofitar els fons Next Generation de la UE. I ha citat alguns dels compromisos del futur Govern, com ara impulsar un pla nacional per a la indústria, un pla de xoc per a l'ocupació juvenil, augmentar el pressupost d'habitatge de la Generalitat per arribar als 1.000 milions anuals, augmentar els pressupostos en educació i sanitat, etc.



Finalment, Batet li ha insistit a Aragonès que "ens tindrà al seu costat amb lleialtat i compromís, però també amb fermesa i determinació per guanyar la República Catalana". Precisament, una estona abans el futur president havia manifestat la intenció de culminar el procés cap a la República.

