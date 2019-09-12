El Centre de Recerques Sociològiques (CIS) ha publicat aquest dijous una enquesta que situa al PSOE en un 29,7% en vot directe, molt distanciat de la resta de partits polítics. El treball de camp de l'enquesta es va realitzar abans de la celebració de la investidura fallida que va tenir lloc al juliol, concretament es va realitzar entre el 17 de juny i el 16 de juliol (la votació fallida va tenir lloc el dia 23).
El baròmetre, que es correspon amb una enquesta postelectoral de les eleccions municipals i autonòmiques, no fa una estimació de vot a l'ús, però sí que recull les respostes directes (sense la denominada "cuina") dels enquestats sobre les seves intencions de votar a un o un altre partit.
Després del PSOE, i molt allunyat dels de Pedro Sánchez, se situa el PP, amb un 11,6%. Unidas Podemos tornaria a ser la tercera força més votada en obtenir el suport d'un 8,9% dels enquestats. Un 7,4% de les persones entrevistades asseguren que votarien a Ciutadans si es repetissin unes noves eleccions generals. Vox també patiria una caiguda important i es quedaria en el 3,3%.
Amb aquestes xifres, el PSOE obté una intenció directa de vot major que la suma dels partits conservadors (PP, Ciutadans i Vox), que es quedaria en un 22,3%.
El CIS publica aquest baròmetre a només 10 dies que venci el termini per aconseguir la investidura d'un president de govern, cosa que de no aconseguir-se forçaria una repetició electoral que tindria lloc el 10 de novembre; i enmig de les negociacions (trencades, de moment) entre el PSOE i Unidas Podemos
