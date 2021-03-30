La investidura d'Aragonès embarranca per segon cop i s'activa el compte enrere per a la repetició electoral

Com ja se sabia des d'aquest dilluns, Pere Aragonès tampoc ha aconseguit convertir-se en president de la Generalitat després de la segona votació del debat d'investidura. El resultat, calcat al de divendres -quan va fer-se la primera votació- ha estat de 42 vots a favor de la investidura (els d'ERC i la CUP), 61 en contra (PSC, Vox, En Comú Podem, Cs i PP) i 32 abstencions (JxCat). En aquesta ocasió, el presidenciable republicà en tenia prou amb una majoria simple dels vots, que no ha assolit.



Novament, la clau ha estat l'abstenció dels diputats de Junts per Catalunya, tot i que el grup ha admès que els darrers dies hi ha hagut "desbloquejos" per assolir un acord que els permeti reeditar govern. A la pràctica, el fracàs de la segona votació suposa que s'activa el compte enrere per a la convocatòria d'unes noves eleccions: el Parlament ha d'investir un nou president com a tard el 26 de maig, si no, es convocaran automàticament uns nous comicis, que se celebrarien al juliol.

JxCat no ha atès les crides d'ERC a modificar el sentit del seu vot -que apel·lava a la urgència per la situació d'emergència sanitària, social i econòmica que viu el país-, tot i reconèixer que els darrers dies hi ha hagut "desbloquejos". Amb tot, a través de la seva portaveu parlamentària, Gemma Geis, el partit de Carles Puigdemont ha reiterat que "no especularà" amb noves eleccions i que Pere Aragonès serà el president, si bé ha esmenat l'acord entre ERC i la CUP, al·legant que no en comparteix el contingut. Dit amb altres paraules, no veu amb bon ulls algunes de les polítiques d'esquerres que inclou, com ara l'aplicació d'un pla pilot per a la renda bàsica universal, com ha especificat la diputada.

En el seu torn de rèplica final, Pere Aragonès ha manifestat que no entén l'abstenció de JxCat i ha declarat que "no hi ha motius suficients" perquè el partit no votés a favor. De fet, Aragonès ha afegit que si el partit de Carles Puigdemont acaba votant a favor de la seva investidura més endavant, es veurà "clar" que no hi havia prou arguments per l'abstenció en la segona volta celebrada aquest dimarts al Parlament.