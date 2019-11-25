Aval massiu de les bases d’ERC a l’estratègia de la direcció del partit, que passa per permetre la investidura de Pedro Sánchez com a president espanyol si s’estableix una taula de negociació per abordar el conflicte polític i, en canvi, negar-li si es mantenen les condicions actuals. En concret, el 94,6% dels militants que han votat a la consulta s’han decantat per rebutjar la investidura de Sánchez en les actuals condicions, mentre que el 5,4% restant s’ha manifestat contrari a aquest posicionament. La participació ha estat elevada, ja que hi han participat el 70% del cens, que en total estava format per unes 8.500 persones.
L'encarregada d'anunciar els resultats ha estat la portaveu i secretària general adjunta, Marta Vilalta, que ha destacat que "la militància d'ERC força el PSOE a negociar. Si el PSOE vol alguna cosa de nosaltres, haurà de moure fitxa. Si no ho fa, tindrà un 'no'". A més a més, després de l'ampli aval de les bases, Vilalta ha subratllat que "som més forts que mai per forçar el PSOE a parlar. La nostra proposta és construir una mesa de negociació entre iguals, sense condicions, amb calendari i garanties. És la proposta de mínims per aconseguir una solució democràtica".
El coordinador nacional d'ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha definit en un article a La Vanguardia els quatre pilars de la mesa de negociació, una demanda imprescindible si Sánchez vol arribar a la presidència amb el suport actiu o passiu d'Esquerra. Són que sigui un diàleg “de Govern a Govern”; que sigui “diàleg sincer”, és a dir, “sense condicions”, on cada part “exposi les seves legítimes aspiracions i propostes”; que tingui un “calendari clar”, i, finalment, que compti amb una “garantia compliment”. En aquest apartat especifica la proposta de “sotmetre a la validació del poble català allò que siguem capaços de pactar en aquesta taula. No hi ha res més validador que les urnes”.
