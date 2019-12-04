La primera reunió entre el PSOE i Junts per Catalunya per abordar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez com a president espanyol no ha servit perquè la formació independentista es mogui del ‘no’, però sí que les dues parts s’han emplaçat a seguir parlant. La trobada, que han protagonitzat la vicesecretària general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, i les diputades al Congrés de JxCat Laura Borràs i Miriam Nogueras, ha anat “bé”, segons han manifestat les diputades republicanes a alguns mitjans. No s’ha concretat, però, quan es farà la propera trobada.



La reunió, que s’ha fet al despatx de Lastra al Congrés, s’ha allargat durant més d’una hora i no ha tingut ni foto ni comunicat posterior, com sí que ha passat amb les trobades que els socialistes han mantingut amb ERC. Les demandes fonamentals de JxCat és que es posi en marxa un diàleg “sense condicions ni exclusions” i que es reconegui el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, com a interlocutor en la mesa de negociació entre institucions que vol l’independentisme.



La trobada s’havia de celebrar inicialment ahir, però es va ajornar com a conseqüència de l’esquinç patit per Lastra a causa d’una caiguda. La dirigent del PSOE sí que va poder assistir a la reunió amb ERC, en què les dues parts van afirmat en el comunicat conjunt que havia servit per “avançar en la reflexió per activar la via política” per resoldre el conflicte polític català, per afegir que estarien “buscant els instruments necessaris per a la seva canalització”. A més a més, s’hauria avançat en temes concrets, “en què s'ha pogut constatar que mantenen una sensibilitat social compartida pel que fa a la recuperació de drets civils, laborals i socials”.



En una compareixença al Congrés, la diputada de la CUP Mireia Vehí s’ha mostrat crítica amb les negociacions entre ERC i el PSOE, perquè segons ella plantegen donar un “xec en blanc” a Sánchez. "La taula de diàleg, quines concrecions té? Es concretarà després de la investidura? Quin marge té ERC per defensar el dret d'autodeterminació i l'amnistia?", s'ha qüestionat la diputada, que també s’ha preguntat si ERC intenta "desmobilitzar" l'independentisme al carrer.



D’altra banda, la CUP farà com ERC i EH Bildu i no acudirà a la ronda de consultes que obrirà el rei, Felip VI, de cara a la sessió d’investidura.

