Investigadors, artistes i comunicadors engeguen la campanya "La teva vida amb una renda bàsica"

barcelona
Investigadors, artistes i comunicadors participen des d'aquest dimarts en la campanya "La teva vida amb una renda bàsica", impulsada per Red Renta Básica. La iniciativa pretén explicar de manera planera en què consisteix aquesta mesura econòmica i aconseguir signatures per la iniciativa ciutadana europea perquè la Renda Bàsica Universal (RBU) sigui discutida a les institucions.
Els periodistes Javier Gallego i Lucía Mbomio, l'actor Sergi López, les investigadores Coral Herrera i Jule Goikoetxea, l'advocada Carla Vall, el cantant Toni Mejías, el metge i activista Javier Padilla, o l'actor Xulio Abonjo són alguns dels participants del vídeo de la campanya, els quals desgranen com podria ser la realitat si s'implementés aquesta política redistributiva.
Segons afirmen els promotors del vídeo, que compta amb intervencions en castellà, català, basc i gallec, la iniciativa persegueix explicar en què consisteix aquesta mesura que, segons diuen, es confon sovint amb una altra mena d'ajudes com els subsidis socials condicionats o les ajudes puntuals.
En aquest sentit, conviden a participar en la iniciativa ciutadana europea de recollida de signatures perquè la mesura sigui discutida a les institucions. Compten fins al 31 de març del 2022 per a completar un milió de signatures, de les quals a l'Estat espanyol li correspon 41.595, i fins ara, s'han aconseguit, 18.024, el 43%.
