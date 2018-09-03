Investigats tres agents de la Policia Nacional per les càrregues a l'IES Pau Claris l'1-O

El jutjat número 7 de Barcelona ha citat a declarar tres agents de la Policia Nacional que van participar de les càrregues a l'IES Pau Claris. El magistrat, que investiga l'actuació policial de l'1 d'octubre, considera "desproporcionades i perilloses" les accions desplegades en aquest institut.



El jutge havia acceptat dues querelles per part d'alguns dels presents aquell dia, una interposada per Marta Torrecillas, la dona a la que els policies li van retorçar els dits i que després van agafar pels pits per apartar-la. El magistrat les va acceptar per un delicte contra la integritat moral i un altre de lesions, amb l'agreujant d'odi, motivació ideològica i de gènere.

Un dels agents ara citats ja estva imputat per la seva actuació a l'Escola Mediterrània al barri de la Barceloneta, juntament amb un altre agent, per la seva intervenció "indiscriminada i desproporcionada".