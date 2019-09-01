Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

VIOLÈNCIA MASCLISTA Investiguen una agressió sexual a una turista francesa a Platja d'Aro

Els Mossos d'Esquadra proven d'identificar i localitzar diversos homes implicats en el que es tractaria d'una violació grupal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imatge d'arxiu del muncipi de Platja d'Aro.

Imatge d'arxiu del muncipi de Platja d'Aro.

Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen una pressumpta agressió sexual amb diversos implicats a una turista francesa de 27 anys la matinada d'aquest diumenge a la Platja d'Aro (Baix Empordà).

La policia catalana ha informat a Europa Press que els fets s'ha produït al voltant d les 6.38 h a la sortida d'una discoteca, i que van rebre l'avís a través del 112.

La víctima, que va ser atesa pel Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) i traslladada a l'Hospital de Palamós, encara no ha presentat denúncia, i els Mossos investiguen quantes persones van estar implicades mentre proven de localitzar-los.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas