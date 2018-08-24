Público
Investiguen a diversos funcionaris de presons per consultes injustificades a les fitxes dels polítics catalans presos

El Servei d'Inspecció de Serveis Penitenciaris pren declaració a dues persones i encarrega deu informes per conèixer les circumstàncies de les consultes informàtiques injustificades.

Vista del centre penitenciari de Lledoners, on estan internats Junqueras, Romeva i 'els Jordis'. EFE/Susanna Sáez

El Departament de Justícia de la Generalitat ha obert una investigació a diversos treballadors de presons per consultes informàtiques injustificades a les fitxes penitenciàries dels presos independentistes.

Segons ha informat el Departament de Justícia, malgrat que no consta que s'hagi fet cap ús fraudulent de la informació continguda en les fitxes dels reclusos, Serveis Penitenciaris ha obert una informació reservada a diversos treballadors pel suposat accés irregular a les mateixes.

Les fitxes poden ser consultades informàticament i impreses en paper a través del Sistema d'Informació Penitenciari Català (SIPC), al qual tenen accés els 4.500 funcionaris dels tretze centres penitenciaris de Catalunya, encara que amb diferents nivells d'autorització respecte a l'abast de les consultes.

La recerca l'ha assumit el Servei d'Inspecció de Serveis Penitenciaris, en col·laboració amb l'àrea d'Informació i Seguretat.

L'àrea de Serveis Penitenciaris del Departament de Justícia ha garantit el compromís dels treballadors de les presons catalanes amb "la intimitat de totes les persones privades de llibertat".

