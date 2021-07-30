barcelonaActualizado:
Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen la mort d'un home i una dona a Sant Vicenç de Castellet (Bages). La policia ha rebut un avís d'un incendi en una zona de matolls del municipi poc després de les tres de la matinada d'aquest divendres. En arribar-hi, han localitzat un vehicle amb un home i un menor al seu interior. Quan ha arribat el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) ha certificat la mort del conductor i ha assistit el menor d'edat.
Posteriorment, a pocs metres d'on es trobava el vehicle, els policies han localitzat el cos sense vida de la dona. Segons les primeres hipòtesis podria tractar-se d'un feminicidi i posterior suïcidi, tot i que els Mossos d'Esquadra encara estan treballant en la investigació per esclarir les causes dels fets i en donaran més detalls durant el matí.
