Estàs llegint: Isabel Coixet, Premi Nacional de Cinematografia 2020 del Ministeri de Cultura

Público
Público
cultura

Isabel Coixet, Premi Nacional de Cinematografia 2020 del Ministeri de Cultura

El jurat lloa el suport de la catalana a una nova generació de cineastes i "el seu compromís social que la converteix en un estímul i un referent imprescindible". 

La cineasta Isabel Coixet durant la presentació 'Elisa y Marcela' a la Berlinale, el 13 de febrer del 2019. Reuters
La cineasta Isabel Coixet durant la presentació 'Elisa y Marcela' a la Berlinale, el 13 de febrer del 2019. Reuters

barcelona

acn

La catalana Isabel Coixet ha estat reconeguda pel Ministeri de Cultura amb el Premi Nacional de Cinematografia 2020. El jurat ha lloat el seu "suport" a una nova generació de cineastes, així com el seu compromís amb "la igualtat i les causes socials", "que la converteix en un estímul i un referent imprescindible".

Coixet (Barcelona, 1960) ha dirigit al llarg dels últims vint anys una vintena llarga de pel·lícules, entre les quals les premiades Mi vida sin mi (Goya al millor guió original, l'any 2004), La vida secreta de les paraules (Goya a la millor direcció, el 2006) i La llibreria (Premis Gaudí i Goya a la millor direcció i guió adaptat, el 2017). L'any 2019 va dirigir Elisa y Marcela (2019), el seu últim film fins al moment.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 45

selección público