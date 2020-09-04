Isabel Coixet, Premi Nacional de Cinematografia 2020 del Ministeri de Cultura

barcelona
La catalana Isabel Coixet ha estat reconeguda pel Ministeri de Cultura amb el Premi Nacional de Cinematografia 2020. El jurat ha lloat el seu "suport" a una nova generació de cineastes, així com el seu compromís amb "la igualtat i les causes socials", "que la converteix en un estímul i un referent imprescindible".
Coixet (Barcelona, 1960) ha dirigit al llarg dels últims vint anys una vintena llarga de pel·lícules, entre les quals les premiades Mi vida sin mi (Goya al millor guió original, l'any 2004), La vida secreta de les paraules (Goya a la millor direcció, el 2006) i La llibreria (Premis Gaudí i Goya a la millor direcció i guió adaptat, el 2017). L'any 2019 va dirigir Elisa y Marcela (2019), el seu últim film fins al moment.
