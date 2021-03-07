Joan Laporta guanya les eleccions i és el nou president del Barça

barcelona
Joan Laporta ha guanyat les eleccions i és el nou president del Barça. Amb un 93% escrutat, l'expresident del club obté un 58% de vots, Víctor Font un 31% i Toni Freixa un 10%. Pendents dels vots per correu, la tendència durant tot el vespre ha estat la mateixa. Els tres candidats s'han trobat una vegada s'han conegut els resultats de les eleccions a la presidència a l'esplanada del Camp nou i s'han felicitat cordialment. La jornada electoral ha tingut una de les participacions més altes de la història del club, superior el 50%, i podria batre el rècord.
Amb aquests resultats Laporta tornarà a ser el president fins al 2026 del Barça, un club marcat pel recent esclat del Barçagate i per la possible marxa de Leo Messi.
