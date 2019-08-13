Jordi Cuixart demana sortir de Lledoners per assistir al naixement del seu fill

El president d'Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart, en presó provisional des del 16 d'octubre de 2017, ha sol·licitat un permís extraordinari pel naixement del seu pròxim fill, que espera pels voltants del 22 de setembre, tot i que també demana flexibilitat per si aquesta data finalment canvia.
De moment, la Fiscalia del Tribunal Suprem ha informat a favor de la concessió d'aquest permís en un escrit de dues pàgines firmat pel fiscal Javier Zaragoza. El fiscal adverteix, però, que s'ha de concedir amb les mesures de seguretat adequades, "ja que no s'ha d'oblidar que diversos processats estan en situació de rebel·lia i que tots ells compten amb el suport d'una infraestructura suficient per aconseguir la sostracció a l'acció judicial".
El Ministeri Públic raona que s'ha d'acceptar la demanda perquè la seva situació personal "encaixa en els supòsits legalment previstos" als articles 47 i 48 de la Llei General Penitenciària, "en condicions i amb la duració que les circumstàncies del cas aconsellin".
En cas que finalment s'accepti, el permís de Cuixart arribarà un mes després que el també pres independentista Josep Rull, surti de la presó de Lledoners per assistir a l'operació quirúrgica del seu fill el 20 d'agost.
