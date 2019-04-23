Jordi Cuixart ha anunciat que espera un segon fill amb la seva companya Txell Bonet.
"Cap presó ni repressió aturarà les ganes de seguir construint la nostra família", ha afirmat el president d'Òmnium Cultural en un missatge difós a través de xarxes socials.
La parella ja té un fill de dos anys, Amat, que tenia sis mesos quan Jordi Cuixart va ser privat de llbertat, el 16 d'octubre del 2017.
El president d'Òmnium ha explicat que ell i la seva companya, la periodista Txell Bonet, no renuncien a "creure en la bellesa de la vida" i que "és per això" que tots dos són "molt feliços amb l'arribada aquest setembre d'un nou fill", que els "omple d'esperança i il·lusió".
Cuixart, que també és pare de dos fills de la seva anterior parella, ha deixat clar que no vol que la presó sigui un impediment per seguir construint una família.
Aquest dilluns Jordi Cuixart va celebrar el seu 44è aniversari i va fer públic, amb un altre missatge, el seu estat d'ànim en relació amb la seva companya i els seus fills, però també va insistir en assenyalar el que representa el seu empresonament per denunciar la injustícia.
Avui en faig 44 i em faria molta il·lusió poder estar junts, sobretot amb la meva companya i els nois. Però el meu lloc és a la presó, denunciant la injustícia Cap tristor: estimem-nos, a seguir lluitant El dret a vot es conquereix votant #democracia #desobedienciacivil #usestimo— Jordi Cuixart (@jcuixart) 22 de abril de 2019
