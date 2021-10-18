Jordi Muñoz serà nomenat dimarts nou director del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió

El politòleg Jordi Muñoz serà el nou director del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO), que depèn del departament de Presidència que dirigeix la republicana Laura Vilagrà. Muñoz substituirà Jordi Argelaguet que ocupa el càrrec des de fa 10 anys a proposta de CiU. L'organisme elabora enquestes sobre la intenció de vot, la valoració dels partits i els líders polítics, així com sondejos sobre l'opinió dels catalans. El Consell Executiu del Govern, segons ha pogut confirmar Públic, té previst nomenar dimarts Muñoz en el càrrec tot i que no s'incorporarà fins al novembre. El politòleg està especialitzat en l'estudi empíric de les preferències polítiques i és un expert en enquestes, demoscòpia i tractament de dades.

Nascut a València el 1979, Muñoz és doctor en Ciències Polítiques per la Universitat Pompeu Fabra i actualment és professor d'aquesta disciplina acadèmica a la Universitat de Barcelona i ha col·laborat amb diversos mitjans de comunicació, entre ells Públic. En l'àmbit acadèmic ha realitzat estades de recerca a universitats com Göteborg (Suècia), Yale (EUA) i Essex (Regne Unit). També és membre de la Junta d'Òmnium on es va incorporar en l'última renovació de la direcció de l'entitat.



Muñoz té una nombrosa bibliografia publicada, centrada en anàlisi electoral, però també de reflexió sobre processos polítics. En relació al procés independentista dels darrers anys ha publicat l'exitós llibre 'Principi de realitat' (L'Avenç).