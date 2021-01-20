Jordi Pujol i Marta Ferrusola, positius per coronavirus

barcelona
L'expresident Jordi Pujol i Marta Ferrusola han donat positiu de Covid-19. Segons avança Nació Digital, els dos estan en quarantena i es troben bé, però en soc persones de risc en tenir 90 i 85 anys, respectivament. El contagi va detectar-se divendres en una prova rutinària a Ferrusola i ara mateix els dos no presentarien símptomes.
Ferrusola va passar-se a la tardor tres mesos ingressada a l'Hospital Vall d'Hebron a causa d'una forta caiguda a la casa familiar de Queralbs (Ripollès). L'incident li va provocar un traumatisme cranioencefàlic i algunes fractures i va haver de ser intervinguda. Des d'aleshores continua sota control mèdic.
