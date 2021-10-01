Jordi Pujol, ingressat a l'Hospital de Barcelona per una dolència cardíaca

barcelonaActualizado:
L'expresident de la Generalitat, Jordi Pujol, ha estat ingressat a l'Hospital de Barcelona per una dolència cardíaca. Segons ha avançat La Vanguardia la causa de l'hospitalització hauria estat una arritmia cardíaca que segons aquesta mateixa informació d'entrada no revestiria gravetat. L'ingrés hospitalari es va produir aquest dijous is 'ha conegut aquest divendres al matí. El fundador de Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) i president de la Generalitat del 1980 al 2003 té 91 anys. El gener passat, Jordi Pujol i la seva dona, Marta Ferrussola, van donar positiu per covid-19 però van passar la malaltia sense complicacions.
L'expresident ha recuperat el ritme cardíac correcte i es preveu que rebi l'alta aquest mateix dissabte, segons han explicat a l'ACN fonts properes. Pujol s'ha sotmès a una desfibril·lació que ha sortit bé. Les mateixes fonts han explicat que es tracta d'una afecció pròpia de la seva edat en una situació de cansament, i que portava uns dies amb força activitat.
