Jordi Turull sortirà de presó per visitar el seu pare a l'hospital

El Tribunal Suprem ha atorgat un permís extraordinari al pres independentista Jordi Turull per sortir de la presó de Lledoners i visitar el seu pare, que es troba ingressat a l'hospital a causa d'una malaltia greu. La visita durarà un màxim de quatre hores.



Aquest permís se suma també al concedit a l'exconseller Josep Rull, qui va poder assistir a una intervenció quirúrgica a la qual es va sotmetre el seu fill el passat 20 d'agost. En aquell cas, però, el permís es va aprovar un mes abans de la intervenció, a diferència del que ha passat en aquesta ocasió.



Per la seva banda, el president d'Òmnium pres, Jordi Cuixart, es troba a l'espera perquè l'autoritzin per ser present al part del seu segon fill amb la periodista Txell Bonet, previst per a principis de setembre.