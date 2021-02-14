Gairebé la totalitat de les meses electorals s'han pogut constituir sense problemes, tot i que n'hi ha diverses que han hagut de recórrer als suplents per substituir membres titulars que no estaven presents. Segons les darreres dades de l'app del Govern de les eleccions, en quasi el 99% de les meses es vota amb normalitat, fet que assegura que el recompte es podrà enllestir aquest diumenge. En la primera compareixença per valorar la jornada electoral, el conseller d'Acció Exterior i Relacions Institucionals, Bernat Solé, ha indicat que les dades són equivalents a les dels comicis de 2017: "La jornada electoral es podrà celebrar amb total normalitat".

Solé no ha pogut detallar quantes meses s'han constituït gràcies als suplents, després que la Junta Electoral permetés la mobilitat d'aquests cap a altres meses que no tenien assignades en cas que faltessin els titulars. El conseller tampoc ha concretat si hi ha cap mesa que no podrà obrir durant aquesta jornada electoral que, en aquest cas, hauria de constituir-se 48 hores més tard, dimarts, per permetre el vot.

De nou, Solé ha instat a la ciutadania a "votar prenent totes les mesures de seguretat", a poder ser portant la papereta de vot de casa i controlant a través de l'app Eleccions 14F quin és l'estat d'aglomeració de cada col·legi. Per altra banda, ha pronosticat que l'escrutini electoral serà més llarg de l'habitual a causa de l'augment del sufragi per correu i de les precaucions que s'hauran de prendre en el moment de fer el recompte de vots.

