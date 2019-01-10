Jose Téllez declara a la Ciutat de la Justícia pel cas dels cartells de l'ANC sobre l'1-O 

El regidor de Guanyem Badalona en Comú Jose Téllez està citat a judici aquest dijous pel cas dels cartells de l'ANC durant la campanya del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre. Téllez és acusat per la fiscalia per un delicte de desobediència i demana una condemna de sis mesos de presó i inhabilitació. Els fets pels quals se l'acusa es remunten al 25 de setembre de 2017, aleshores tercer tinent d'alcaldia i responsable de les àrees d'Hisenda, Patrimoni i Recursos Humans del govern municipal de Dolors Sabater. Llavors, Téllez va agafar d'un cotxe de la Guàrdia Urbana uns cartells amb el lema "Hola Europa" que els agents havien requisat prèviament i va retornar-los als activistes de l'ANC.



La CUP ha convocat una concentració de suport al regidor davant la Ciutat de la Justícia per defensar "la llibertat d'expressió" i "plantar cara a la repressió". També hi han assistit l'exalcaldessa de Badalona Dolors Sabater, el tinent d'alcalde de Barcelona Jaume Asens, la regidora cupaire de Barcelona Eulàlia Reguant o el portaveu d'Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, qui ha valorat la citació del regidor: "Forma part d'aquesta farsa de l'Estat espanyol per perseguir la dissidència política, els drets fonamentals, en aquest cas la llibertat d'expressió. Totes les imatges i els testimonis corroboren que bàsicament el regidor Jose Téllez, com Jordi Cuixart, el que van fer va ser preservar aquesta llibertat d'expressió", ha vindicat el líder social.



Minuts abans d'entrar a l'edifici, Téllez ha dedicat unes paraules d'agraïment als assistents i ha reivindicat la seva acció:



