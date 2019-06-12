"Compareixo colpit encara", ha reconegut el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en una declaració institucional realitzada des de Madrid, on havia assistit a les intervencions dels dirigents independentistes catalans que aquest dimecres han fet us del seu dret a la utilització del torn d'última paraula en el judici al Tribunal Suprem.



Torra ha qualificat d'"immens despropòsit públic" aquest judici que ha quedat vist per a sentència.

El president s'ha compromès a buscar la "unitat estratègica" del sobiranisme, que permeti tornar a situar l'autodeterminació com l'objectiu immediat del Govern i la societat catalana.



"Dedicarem tota la nostra força i energia a denunciar la vulneració de drets i la seva deriva autoritària". "És l'hora de la unitat estratègica, de compartir un horitzó i un rumb". "Aquest és el meu compromís", ha proclamat.

Veus de dignitat

"El que fa Espanya contra la democràcia no agrada a ningú". "L'Estat espanyol vol jutjar alguna cosa més que aquestes persones. Volen jutjar l'anhel de tot un poble", ha assenyalat Torra en la seva declaració.



"Hem escoltat la veu d'aquells que volen silenciar i ara sentim el silenci previ a la sentència". "Demano a tots els demòcrates espanyols que escoltin aquestes veus de dignitat", ha dit el president català en relació al que els processats acabaven d'explicar davant els magistrats del Suprem.











