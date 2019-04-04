La cúpula dels Mossos d'Esquadra i el Govern es van reunir dos cops per advertir del risc de "conflictivitat social" i dels "enfrontaments entre cossos policials i ciutadans" l'1 d'octubre de 2017 -26 i 28 de setembre-, i perquè el mateix major Josep Lluis Trapero advertís que els Mossos acatarien les instruccions per impedir el referèndum. "Espero, president, que el diumenge no hi hagi cap desgràcia important que haguem de lamentar", va afirmar Trapero. “El president de la Generalitat va dir que, si es donava una situació límit", "'possiblement procediré a declarar la independència"'.



És el testimoni de Juan Carlos Molinero, excomissari de Coordinació Central dels Mossos d'Esquadra, avui a comandament de la Comissaria General de Mobilitat. Durant la seva declaració com a testimoni en el judici al procés català, Moliner ha seguit la línia del que va ser el número dos del cos durant els dies anteriors i posteriors a l'1-O, Ferrán López, i ha tractat de protegir als Mossos mentre assenyalava directament a Puigdemont davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem.

