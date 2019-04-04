Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

JUDICI AL PROCÉS Puigdemont, assenyalat per un altre mosso: "Va dir que si l'1-O es donava una situació límit declararia la independència"

L'excomissari cap de Coordinació Central, Juan Carlos Molinero, declara en el judici al 'procés' en la línia de Ferrán López, qui fora número dos del major Josep Lluis Trapero, i assegura que el coordinador de tots els cossos policials per la jornada del referèndum, Diego Pérez dels Cobos, va aprovar el desplegament del binomi de Mossos que després ha criticat

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El cap dels Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, durant la seva arribada a l'Audiència Nacional pr declarar davant la jutgessa Carmen Lamela com a investigat per sedició. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El cap dels Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, durant la seva arribada a l'Audiència Nacional pr declarar davant la jutgessa Carmen Lamela com a investigat per sedició. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La cúpula dels Mossos d'Esquadra i el Govern es van reunir dos cops per advertir del risc de "conflictivitat social" i dels "enfrontaments entre cossos policials i ciutadans" l'1 d'octubre de 2017 -26 i 28 de setembre-, i perquè el mateix major Josep Lluis Trapero advertís que els Mossos acatarien les instruccions per impedir el referèndum. "Espero, president, que el diumenge no hi hagi cap desgràcia important que haguem de lamentar", va afirmar Trapero. “El president de la Generalitat va dir que, si es donava una situació límit", "'possiblement procediré a declarar la independència"'.

És el testimoni de Juan Carlos Molinero, excomissari de Coordinació Central dels Mossos d'Esquadra, avui a comandament de la Comissaria General de Mobilitat. Durant la seva declaració com a testimoni en el judici al procés català, Moliner ha seguit la línia del que va ser el número dos del cos durant els dies anteriors i posteriors a l'1-O, Ferrán López, i ha tractat de protegir als Mossos mentre assenyalava directament a Puigdemont davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas